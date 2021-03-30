EMass girls’ volleyball: King Philip’s Ahunna James headlines Players of the Week

Nikki Gulko, Lincoln-Sudbury — The sophomore libero served up 14 aces in two Dual County wins over Westford last week, including 12 in a 3-1 victory on Thursday

Allyson Bonnet-Emyard, Franklin — In the Panthers’ only game of the week, the senior outside hitter tallied 18 kills and three aces in a 3-0 Hockmock win over Taunton last Wednesday to move Franklin to 5-1.

Ahunna James, King Philip — In two Hockomock League wins over Milford, the sophomore outside hitter recorded 29 kills, 4 aces, and 12 digs. In last Tuesday’s win, a 3-1 victory, James had 17 kills, 4 aces, and 8 digs.

Caroline Kiehnau, Barnstable — The senior right side hitter had 13 kills in the Red Raiders’ only game of the week, a 3-0 win over Sandwich last Tuesday, helping Barnstable snap its short two-match losing streak.

Kaitlyn Wong, Needham — In two 3-1 Bay State Conference wins over Brookline, the junior displayed superb ballhandling and serving skills in her first year as starting setter. Last Tuesday, Wong dished out 37 assists and on Thursday, she served 10 aces.