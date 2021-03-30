Infant son of Cleveland WR Ryan Switzer undergoes successful surgery in Boston

The infant son of Browns’ receiver Ryan Switzer underwent successful surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on Monday.
“Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery,” Switzer Tweeted Monday at 5:38 p.m. “This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He’s going to make a full recovery. Praise God.”
Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery. This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He’s going to make a full recovery. Praise God. pic.twitter.com/2utFW578QD— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) March 29, 2021
According to the Associated Press, the 9-month-old had two severe bleeding episodes, and has since undergone multiple surgeries, in addition to a bout with COVID-19.
Doctors were unable to determine the cause of the bleeding, but after a recent consult with doctors in Pittsburgh, their son was moved to Boston Children’s, where the surgery took place Monday.
The 26-year-old Switzer, who has been documenting his son’s medical battle on social media, spent last year on Cleveland’s practice squad. He’s also been a part of the Pittsburgh and Dallas organizations.
