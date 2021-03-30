Infant son of Cleveland WR Ryan Switzer undergoes successful surgery in Boston

“Our sweet baby boy is stable and out of surgery,” Switzer Tweeted Monday at 5:38 p.m. “This nightmare is over with. These wonderful people in Boston fixed our son. He’s going to make a full recovery. Praise God.”

The infant son of Browns’ receiver Ryan Switzer underwent successful surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the 9-month-old had two severe bleeding episodes, and has since undergone multiple surgeries, in addition to a bout with COVID-19.

Doctors were unable to determine the cause of the bleeding, but after a recent consult with doctors in Pittsburgh, their son was moved to Boston Children’s, where the surgery took place Monday.

The 26-year-old Switzer, who has been documenting his son’s medical battle on social media, spent last year on Cleveland’s practice squad. He’s also been a part of the Pittsburgh and Dallas organizations.

