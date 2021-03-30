Northeastern women’s hockey goalie Aerin Frankel named to US roster for world championships

Just three days after winning the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top women’s hockey player, Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel on Tuesday was named to the US national team roster for the IIHF Women’s World Championship for the second time in her career.
The tournament will take place in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia from May 6-16. Frankel joins Northeastern alums Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hayley Scamurra on the roster. The US has won the last two championships (2018 and 2019). The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frankel is a three-time Hockey East goaltender of the year and was the Hockey East co-player of the year this season. She led the nation in save percentage (.965), goals against average (0.81), shutouts (9), wins (20), and winning percentage (.891).
Coyne Schofield is a player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist for the Chicago Blackhawks. Scamurra is training for the 2022 Winter Olympics with the US national team.