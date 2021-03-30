Northeastern women’s hockey goalie Aerin Frankel named to US roster for world championships

Just three days after winning the Patty Kazmaier Award as the nation’s top women’s hockey player, Northeastern goaltender Aerin Frankel on Tuesday was named to the US national team roster for the IIHF Women’s World Championship for the second time in her career.

The tournament will take place in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia from May 6-16. Frankel joins Northeastern alums Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hayley Scamurra on the roster. The US has won the last two championships (2018 and 2019). The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.