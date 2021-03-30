Observations after New Orleans, another sub-.500 team, handles the host Celtics

For much of the night, the roars were mostly replaced by groans, as the fans realized that this team is just as puzzling in person as it has been on television for the past few months. Then Boston put together yet another late rally, this time from 16 points down in the final four minutes, but it once again fell a bit short, as the Pelicans held on for a 115-109 win.

More than a year has passed since fans last saw the Celtics play a game at TD Garden. On Monday night, a crowd of 2,298 saw Boston face the Pelicans. At the start, the group sounded considerably larger as it looked to make up for lost time and lost cheers.

Advertisement

An Eric Bledsoe 3-pointer with 4:08 left gave the Pelicans a seemingly commanding 110-94 lead, but the Celtics stormed back with a 13-0 run capped by a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer that made it 110-107 with 50.5 seconds left.

But Brandon Ingram answered with a 22-footer with 33.1 seconds left that stretched the lead to five. Tatum missed inside after a timeout, and after a Grant Williams foul, Marcus Smart picked up a technical and Boston’s hopes were dashed.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points to lead the Celtics. Evan Fournier, in his first game since being acquired last Thursday, was 0 for 10 and scoreless. Zion Williamson had 28 points for New Orleans, which made 16 of 31 3-pointers as a team.

Observations from the game:

⋅ At the start, Tatum seemed especially energized by the fans. He started the game with a catch-and-shoot 3, found Robert Williams for a dunk, hit a tough turnaround jumper, and converted a four-point play. Coach Brad Stevens said recently that Boston wants to see Tatum take more shots with less hesitation and dribbling, and he seems to be focused on doing that. He had 16 points in the first quarter, but just 2 in the second.

Advertisement

⋅ A reminder that even though there were a couple thousand fans at this game, these are certainly not normal times: Twice during the opening quarter, public address announcer Eddie Palladino asked fans sitting in courtside seats not to touch the ball if it heads in their direction out of bounds. Any ball touched by fans was taken out of play to be disinfected.

⋅ Evan Fournier received a nice ovation when he checked in midway through the opening quarter, but the sharpshooting wing acquired from the Magic on Thursday could not find a rhythm in the opening half. He fired up a catch-and-shoot 3 from the top of the key on his first touch, and it was off. And he missed his other six shots through the first three quarters, too, and entered the fourth scoreless.

Fournier tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and missed Boston’s game against the Thunder that night. All of his subsequent tests came back negative, so his initial test result was most likely inaccurate, but he still was unable to work out with the team while he awaited confirmation.

⋅ The Celtics have put a real emphasis on 3-point shooting in recent games, and that was quite apparent in the first half. Twenty-one of Boston’s first 30 shots came from beyond the arc. When these shots are going in, it leads to wins like Thursday’s over the Bucks. When they’re not — the Celtics were 8 for 28 in the first half — it leads to a 64-55 deficit at the break. It did not help that New Orleans connected on 11 of 18 first-half 3-pointers.

Advertisement

⋅ When the Celtics acquired Luke Kornet as part of the salary-shedding deal that sent Daniel Theis to the Bulls, his time in Boston figured to be short. The Celtics have been exploring the buyout market in recent days, and Kornet, who is on an expiring contract and played just 94 minutes for Chicago this year, was tabbed the most likely player to be waived if the Celtics found a target. But Boston swung and missed on former Cavs big man Andre Drummond, who signed with the Lakers, and Kornet has been a bit of a revelation during his first two games with the Celtics.

After sparking Saturday’s comeback win over the Thunder, he had 10 points and 2 rebounds in the first half against the Pelicans, giving a major boost to an otherwise quiet bench unit.

⋅ One play Marcus Smart would love to forget: With 4:29 left in the third quarter, the Celtics nearly came up with a steal and instead forced a jump-ball with just 0.3 seconds left on the shot clock for New Orleans. Ingram and Payton Pritchard matched up for a jump-ball at mid-court, and Ingram did not even jump, allowing Pritchard to knock the ball to Smart. But instead of just dribbling up the court, Smart launched a half-court shot as if Boston’s shot-clock was going to expire. Ingram then drained a 3-pointer at the other end that put the Pelicans ahead, 83-76.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.