Red Sox are about as ready as they can be to start the season

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Cora’s relentless optimism was tested for a few days when Matt Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 and three other pitchers were roped into quarantine for being in close contact with him.

Barnes was cut loose from protocol Monday after it was determined that he was “non-infectious.” That’s a new term in virusville, but none of the Red Sox cared much about the details.

What matters is that Barnes will be on the Opening Day roster, as will Matt Andriese, Garrett Richards, and Garrett Whitlock. With only a few exceptions, the team the Sox felt good about in February will be the one in uniform for Opening Day against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday.

Eduardo Rodriguez is a few days behind his rotation mates but should make his first start sometime next week. The Sox are expected to plug Tanner Houck into the rotation to make a start in his place.

When the Sox needed a depth starter last year, it was often some waiver-wire vagabond or an overmatched rookie. That, or they resorted to running a parade of middling relievers to the mound.

Now it’s Houck, a legitimate 24-year-old prospect who was lights-out in three starts at the end of last season and has pitched well in camp.

He needs a third pitch to succeed long-term and ideally would be working on that in the minors for a bit. But Houck is a major upgrade over the likes of Zack Godley, Andrew Triggs, and assorted no-hopers the Sox used last season.

The Sox don’t have a rotation that compares favorably to the Yankees, Rays, or even Blue Jays. But at least it’s a competitive one that will give the lineup a chance to win. They left here feeling good after posting a 16-11-1 record and leading the Grapefruit League in runs and home runs by a wide margin.

Like the Sox of old, their strength will be the offense. The versatility of the roster will be a plus, too.

You will see Kiké Hernández start games in center field and finish them at second base. Marwin Gonzalez, who had a good camp at the plate, played games at first, second, third, shortstop, right field, and left field in Florida.

After always knowing what positions Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Mookie Betts would play, Sox fans will have to get used to checking the lineup to see who’s where in the outfield.

Alex Verdugo is a center fielder who will play right field sometimes and started in left Tuesday because Cora wanted to see what that looked like.

The Sox will dig into the numbers and arrange their defense accordingly. The Rays have used defensive versatility to their advantage for years, and Chaim Bloom brought that with him. It didn’t make much of a difference over 60 games last year but should over 162.

“Very solid camp,” Cora said. “With all the obstacles with the virus, we kept the energy, we played good baseball. We did a few things differently as far as preparation and you can see it paid off.”

Cora was referring to the emphasis placed on individual defensive skills for infielders. The Sox had a lot to clean up, and we’ll see if that translates once the games count, especially for Rafael Devers at third base.

There could be a change or two if Bloom looks for an upgrade, especially in the bullpen. But here is the team heading for Fenway:

Rotation: Nate Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, Martín Pérez, Garrett Richards.

Bullpen: Matt Andriese, Matt Barnes, Austin Brice, Darwinzon Hernandez, Adam Ottavino, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Garett Whitlock.

Catchers: Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vazquez.

Infielders: Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers.

Outfielders: Franchy Cordero, Hunter Renfroe, Alex Verdugo.

INF/OF: Marwin Gonzalez, Kiké Hernández.

Designated hitter: J.D. Martinez.

As tradition dictates, there was plenty of first-pitch swinging and quick outs in the final game of spring training. The Sox and Braves agreed beforehand to play seven innings, and they finished up in two hours and 17 minutes.

Then it was off to Boston for what should be a much more interesting season than last year.

See you at the ballpark. Finally.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.