Red Sox’ Matt Barnes, out of COVID protocol, is ‘very relieved’ to be cleared for Opening Day

“I feel very relieved,” Barnes said Tuesday morning. “You’ve been putting in the work the entire offseason and all spring training and getting to a point where you’re ready to go for the season.

When Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, he was in complete shock. But after returning multiple negative tests since then, he has satisfied the Major League Baseball andPlayers’ Association joint protocols, allowing him to return to the team.

“The medical staff here did a great job of, you know, staying in contact with me following the protocols.”

Barnes is the Red Sox’ union representative and helped sculpt some of the protocols, so remaining diligent was even more of a responsibility for him. He said he spent the majority of spring training in isolation if he wasn’t at the field, which made Saturday’s positive test even more surprising.

“It was crazy to me,” Barnes said. “When I found out on Saturday morning, I was like, there’s no way. I just haven’t gone anywhere.”

The brief setback hasn’t slowed Barnes’s progression. He fully expects to be with the team on Opening Day as a weapon in the back part of the bullpen.

“That won’t set me back,” Barnes said. “I mean, sometimes I don’t throw for two days in May or June just because.”

