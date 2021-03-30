A safe call at Fenway: Red Sox do some remodeling to welcome fans back

Bob Jump of Lowell didn’t even blink when he got one of the last of the 56,214 shots that were administered last Saturday. That’s two thousand more shots than there are seats at the home of the Evil Empire at Yankee Stadium.

Since Feb. 1, New Englanders have loved to get vaccinated under the grandstand at Fenway Park. They scooped up a free “I got vaccinated at Fenway Park” souvenir button and then walked up a ramp to a tented area in left field to take a selfie.

Finally, it’s time to return to the ballpark in person, albeit in smaller numbers, and Red Sox Nation can breathe a socially distant sigh of relief.

Advertisement

“It’s great to get it at Fenway Park,” says Jump. “I haven’t been here since I was a teenager during Yastrzemski games. I’d love to go to a game here. I’d take my granddaughter.”

Now he has that chance.

For the season opener scheduled for Thursday, state officials will allow Fenway Park to be at 12 percent of capacity, or about 4,500 people. Fans won’t have to have their temperature taken entering the ballpark, but they will have to fill out a health questionnaire on the MLB ballpark app that asks general questions about their health and any symptoms they may be having.

Workers cleaned new plexiglass between luxury suites. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

They will enter the park through “neighborhood zones” near their seats. Seating will be in socially distant pods of two or four seats. There is plexiglass and hand sanitizer at all the concession stands and throughout the park.

The ballpark is sparkling clean.

And groundskeeper Dave Mellor has done his magic; the field is perfectly manicured.

Things are slowly returning to normal. Gone are the green-tented auxiliary dugouts that housed players in lower box seats last year. Luxury suites will no longer house players. The right field concourse has been partitioned off to allow for a batting cage and strength and conditioning area.

Advertisement

There’s also something new to aim for. Players can take a shot at hitting the new Moderna ad on the Green Monster in left-center.

Fan interaction with players will be limited, though. According to MLB safety protocols, there will be no autographs signed or balls flipped into the stands.

Pookie Jackson, Red Sox equipment manager, unpacked jackets at Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

For social distancing reasons, the Sox will now occupy two clubhouses. The original clubhouse has been remodeled so that each player will have three stalls, surrounded by sheets of plexiglass. The trainer’s room has been converted into more locker room space. The media room will be used for the trainer’s room.

Outside the ballpark between Van Ness St. and Gate D, the jigsaw puzzle that was the players’ parking lot is being converted into a tented, open-air players dining area and lounge for players. Family rooms have been converted to COVID testing rooms.

“Last year, we had free rein of the place with no fans,” says Red Sox chief operating officer Jonathan Gilula. “With fans coming back, we had to get even more creative.

“The ultimate goal here is to create an environment that’s healthy and safe for players, staff and of course, fans as they come back.”

The former players' parking lot now will be tented and used as a players' lounge. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The tunnel leading from the Red Sox dugout to the clubhouse got a fresh paint job. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Hand sanitizer stations are all over the ballpark. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Seats are blocked off in preparation for Opening Day. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Fenway workers removed winterized doors that sealed the ramps at Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Dave Mellor and his grounds crew have the field in top shape. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.