This audience with Celtics was a long time coming for the fans

The Harp on Causeway Street was open, but had no patrons at 4 in the afternoon. This would have been unthinkable on a normal Celtic game night. When the first customers filed in to the Harp, they were politely asked to furnish phone numbers and names for contact tracing. This is a night out at a Celtics game in March of 2021.

There were no flag-wavers selling “$40 for Garden event, no blocking” on Friend and Portland Streets. Boston’s Causeway neighborhood featured a lot of dark saloons and eateries. Walking past sad, shuttered “The Fours” on Canal Street, I felt like Bluto in “Animal House” when he shouts, “They took the bar! The whole [expletive] bar!”

Advertisement

A smattering of Bruins fans have already enjoyed three Garden games and the Sox open at Fenway to 12 percent capacity Thursday, but Monday was Greater Boston’s first chance to see the Celtics in person since March 8, 2020. The “new look” Celtics played the vaunted New Orleans Pelicans.

When I got to my spacious plexiglass-encased press seat, just off the parquet floor in the corner nearest to the Celtic bench, I pulled a dusty reporter’s notebook from a work bag I’d not carried since returning from Fort Myers, Fla., more than a year ago. The notebook had scribbles from an interview with infielder Jose Peraza. Jose is long gone after a forgettable 34 games for 2020 last place Sox, but like a clock that always says 12:30, he remains frozen in time in my stale note pad.

Late Monday afternoon at the Garden, Celtics basketball boss Danny Ainge spent a lot of time talking individually with players as the team got loose hours before tipoff. It’s nice for Ainge and his players to have interactions before games without any chance of being interrupted by media members or fans. No one is getting close to these guys still and I’m sure they like it this way. Abundance of caution has proven an effective way to keep team business in-house.

Advertisement

No doubt violating all kinds of protocol, I made my way down to the moat/barrier that separates Celtic players from the media and groveled for Ainge to come over and spill a few words.

He came toward me and said, “How’d they let you in here?”

Fair question.

The Celtics won at Milwaukee and Oklahoma City on back-to-back nights in the hours after Ainge’s minor deadline deals last Thursday. I asked if he felt his team got any bounce from his deadline deals.

“It’s too early to tell, but I’m optimistic,” he said. “We’ve got to get healthy and tonight we don’t have Jaylen [Brown] who hurt his hip in the last game. That’s just the world we live in now.”

What did he think of local reaction after his acquisition of Evan Fornier? Did he think he and the Celtics were treated fairly?

“I couldn’t tell you because I don’t pay any attention to it (Everybody says this. Ainge means it).”

What is the best we can expect from this team?

“I don’t know that yet. They’ll let us know with the way they play. I’d rather just let them play and watch it, than try to predict.”

Any reaction to the return of the fans?

Advertisement

“I’m happy to have people back, but it’s not the same as when it’s full.”

Massachusetts safety protocols allow for the Celtics and Bruins to play to 12 percent capacity, which amounts to about 2,200 fans, but it certainly didn’t feel like that many people were in the gym when the Celtics and Pelicans emerged for final warmups.

“I told my brother I’d rent out the Garden for him for a Celtics game for his birthday and that’s what this feels like,” said Melrose native Ted Hurley, who watched with his brother Tim.

The small, spread-out crowd — no bigger than Walpole vs. Groton-Dunstable in the Division 2 MIAA Sectional final — mustered a lot of noise whenever Jayson Tatum hit a three or the Time Lord dunked. Socially-distanced folks had fun. When you’ve had nothing but Mike Gorman and Scal for a year, Being There is twice the fun. The Garden’s PA system blared the theme to “Welcome Back Kotter” during a timeout and exuberant nitwits chanted “M-V-P” when Tatum set up for a pair of free throws. Tatum scored 16 in the first and made six of nine shots, but he is not an candidate for MVP.

New guy Evan Fournier made his Celtic debut with 6:48 left in the first. He wears no. 94, wears yellow-and-black shoes, and wipes his hands on the soles of his sneakers, Larry Bird style. He missed all four of his shots in the first quarter and was 0-6 at halftime. Fournier’s sixth attempt was Air France. New Orleans led 64-55 at intermission.

Advertisement

Sixteen year old Hyde Park native Jhoan Perez, who created a running team for student and teachers during the pandemic, was the First Night’s Hero Among Us. This is one of the better Celtic in-game features and after a year of virtual recognitions, it was nice to have a Hero Among Us . . . finally among us.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.