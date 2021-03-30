Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Florida slate wraps up with a loss

▪ Breakdown: Martín Pérez allowed one run through four innings before giving up three in the fifth on a home run by Ozzie Albies. J.D. Martinez had a two-run single in the fifth for the Sox. Jarren Duran came off the bench to go 2 for 2 with a double and a home run. He was 14 of 47 (.298) in spring training with 10 extra-base hits, including three home runs. Duran will start the season at the alternate site.

▪ Next: The Red Sox are scheduled to open the regular season at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Fenway Park against Baltimore. Nate Eovaldi opposes John Means.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.