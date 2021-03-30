fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tuesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Florida slate wraps up with a loss

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 30, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Young outfielder Jarren Duran batted .298 in the Grapefruit League.
Young outfielder Jarren Duran batted .298 in the Grapefruit League.Julio Aguilar/Getty

Score: Braves 5, Red Sox 3 (7 innings).

Final Grapefruit League record: 16-11-1.

Breakdown: Martín Pérez allowed one run through four innings before giving up three in the fifth on a home run by Ozzie Albies. J.D. Martinez had a two-run single in the fifth for the Sox. Jarren Duran came off the bench to go 2 for 2 with a double and a home run. He was 14 of 47 (.298) in spring training with 10 extra-base hits, including three home runs. Duran will start the season at the alternate site.

Advertisement

Next: The Red Sox are scheduled to open the regular season at 2:10 p.m. Thursday at Fenway Park against Baltimore. Nate Eovaldi opposes John Means.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Boston Globe video