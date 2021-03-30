UConn makes it 13 straight Final Fours in classic, beating Baylor

The Huskies (28-1) were led, per usual, by All-America freshman Paige Bueckers, who had 28 points on 10 for 22 shooting. She had five points in the 11-0 run UConn used to begin the fourth quarter to reclaim the lead for Baylor (28-3). The Bears got within 66-63, and trailed, 68-65, with 53 seconds to go after DiJonai Carrington made a pair of free throws.

SAN ANTONIO — The UConn women qualified for a record 13th consecutive Final Four on Monday night by the narrowest of margins, beating No. 2 Baylor, 69-67, despite trailing by two at both halftime and the end of the third quarter.

Carrington made another with 20 seconds left to close to 68-67. Christyn Williams kept the Bears in it, missing a pair with 18 seconds to play, but Carrington was blocked on the ensuing possession by Aaliyah Edwards. Baylor wanted a foul called, but none was.

Williams made 1 of 2 foul shots with a second remaining, and Bueckers intercepted a Hail Mary pass to end it.

Mercado Region

Arizona 66, Indiana 53 — Aari McDonald scored a game-high 33 points to lead third-seeded Arizona to its first Final Four with a 66-53 victory over No. 4 seed Indiana in the Mercado Region final at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

McDonald scored at least 30 points for a second consecutive game, becoming the first player in Arizona history to do so. The only other player in program history to score 30 points in an NCAA tournament game is current Wildcats coach Adia Barnes.

The Wildcats (20-5) advance to face top-seeded Connecticut, the winner of 11 national championships, Friday night.

McDonald, the Pac-12 player of the year, made 12 of 20 shots, including 5 of 6 three-pointers, and had 11 rebounds and four assists. Trinity Baptiste added 12 points and 10 rebounds in a showdown between teams each making a first appearance in the Elite Eight.

Arizona went 9 for 21 (43 percent) on three-pointers and outrebounded the Hoosiers, 42-34.

Mackenzie Holmes led Indiana (21-6) with 20 points and had eight rebounds, and Grace Berger had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.



