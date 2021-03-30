Here were some of the best memes about the ship stuck in the Suez Canal

At one point or another, we’ve all been stuck — whether it was a sticky situation, a difficult life decision, or like the colossal ship that held up global trade for days on end, physically locked in place (Boston traffic, anyone?).
Few news cycles in perhaps the bleakest of years in recent memory have inspired — and churned out — such a rapid production of memes as the situation that unfolded this past week when a fully laden 220,000-ton vessel was lodged in Egypt’s Suez Canal.
To those active on social media, the task of removing the Ever Given and setting it free was as gripping as it was humorous. The Herculean effort — man versus an unbelievably, seriously large ship — resulted in creations reflecting on the struggles of daily life, our poor parking attempts, and more.
Advertisement
The skyscraper-sized Ever Given was at last set free Monday and one of the world’s most vital maritime passages is now unclogged. While some may be sweating the $9 billion that was held up in global trade each day the vessel was stuck, others will just be grateful for the memes it gave us.
Here were some of our favorites, courtesy of the Internet.
Houston, we have a problem. A very, very big ship has been stuck in an absolutely crucial maritime massage. Oops?
This was maybe the meme that started it all.
me just trying my best pic.twitter.com/s1ESpPs0KY— Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) March 25, 2021
editor: how’s the draft coming— jason c. (@netw3rk) March 25, 2021
me: almost done
reality: pic.twitter.com/KuERMggOhu
“hi noelle, i hope this email finds you well”— noelle faulkner ⚡️ (@noelleflamingo) March 26, 2021
how the email finds me: pic.twitter.com/qQi7julVqt
March 24, 2021
Familiar with the infographics that have littered social media in light of various causes? Maybe this one can help you understand the Suez Canal blockage.
educate yourself ✨ pic.twitter.com/s9588sX0mZ— steel chairman sanders (@onlinelonghorn) March 26, 2021
Or not.
Many of us, however, identified with the ship.
The stuck boat is all of us— Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 27, 2021
March 26, 2021
Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021
i did my own version of the massive evergreen ship stuck in the suez canal meme pic.twitter.com/gtV06wljxg— liv (@summerfeelinhs) March 25, 2021
The situation literally kept us on our toes. We yearned for constant updates on a stuck vessel. For those few days, it was the only thing that mattered.
Me checking Twitter every five minutes pic.twitter.com/coOTA1tXnK— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 27, 2021
Some of us even came up with creative solutions to free the Ever Given.
Advertisement
My ambitious plan to free the boat is to push a huge cotton swab up the canal pic.twitter.com/ZnY4ehu8fx— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 25, 2021
okay, hear me out pic.twitter.com/0FiCp33KJn— Garrett Miller (@heyitsgarrett) March 25, 2021
Have they tried cutting the Evergreen in half?— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 26, 2021
Ok ok ok, just hear me out: pic.twitter.com/HdnTxIU1p7— Ŧɭเק (@Flip5ide666) March 28, 2021
I asked my 10yo what to do about the boat in the Suez Canal. And, after viewing all the evidence, she said, "Time to dig a new canal."— Lyz Lenz (@lyzl) March 26, 2021
In the end, did we ever really want to see the ship go?
March 28, 2021
Missin’ the big boat— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 29, 2021
if he's happy the boat isn't stuck anymore that's a red flag— Cari Hernandez (@eatinginmycar) March 29, 2021
twitter: put it back— Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) March 29, 2021
suez canal crew: huh
twitter: pic.twitter.com/qOhLctRxqf
I love how the ship is unstuck and everyone is like PUT IT BACK pic.twitter.com/z3o0Ao3lln— ✨ (@carries_town) March 29, 2021
And finally — the Ever Given was officially set free!
All hail the classic Carrie Bradshaw meme. Who among us hasn’t had this thought at least once during the pandemic?
the boat stuck in the suez canal was finally free.... but I couldn’t help but wonder when i’d be free from the prison of my mind pic.twitter.com/Jhkh7eljDo— meg z (@bymeg) March 29, 2021
A freed vessel is certainly a cause for celebration, especially to the tune of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen.” We imagine similar scenes occurred on the other ships awaiting passage.
the Suez Canal today pic.twitter.com/JA4kFguEtK— Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) March 29, 2021
The Internet won’t forget you, Ever Given.
is this the strongest q1 for memes ever? pic.twitter.com/8DNkBJ2D90— laura olin (@lauraolin) March 29, 2021
i miss the boat already :(— natalie watson [KEYBLADE MASTER] (@nataliewatson) March 29, 2021
Godspeed you magnificent metaphor https://t.co/aLYkFSl2QX— sonia (@soniasaraiya) March 29, 2021
(But we might not miss you that much.)
This Suez Canal thing is gonna be the dumbest Netflix documentary in like six months.— Hotep Kacey Musgraves (@saintknives) March 29, 2021
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.