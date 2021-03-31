A very good podcast about songs and songwriting

Thus I’ve been in no hurry to listen to “Broken Record,” the podcast Rubin cohosts with writer Malcolm Gladwell, another guy who’s always struck me as high on his own supply. Even though I’ve been bingeing loads of music podcasts lately, I imagined two dudes humblebragging for 45 minutes, and decided not to bother.

Yes, he has produced some influential and/or interesting records — Run-D.M.C.’s “Raising Hell” and Johnny Cash’s “American IV: The Man Comes Around” are two — but I never bought the myth of Rubin as some sort of studio svengali, a resplendently bearded sage of the soundboard. He produced Limp Bizkit’s inexcusable “Results May Vary,” so, really, how great could he be?

Until last week, that is. It turns out “Broken Record” is good. Gladwell I could still do without, but Rubin is weirdly charming and funny, and he gets the show’s guests to loosen up in unexpected ways. (At one point, OutKast’s Andre 3000 seems close to tears in conversation with Rubin.)

Don’t misunderstand, “Broken Record” is not all that original. There’s no shortage of podcasts with songwriters talking about songwriting. (The British-based “Sodajerker” might be the best of the bunch, in part because it has no ads.) But “Broken Record,” which launched in 2018, presents an eclectic array of performers — from Sturgill Simpson to Buffy Sainte-Marie, Flea to RZA — and Rubin has a sweet, shamanic quality as host. (His favorite word seems to be “beautiful,” which he murmurs when he appreciates something a guest says.) Unlike Gladwell, whose questions can be adulatory or obsequious, Rubin is straightforward, and he rarely, if ever, opines about all the records he’s worked on.

And he could. Rubin’s had a hand in making a remarkable number of first-rate records — Public Enemy’s “It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back”; Lucinda Williams’s “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road”; Dixie Chicks’ “Taking the Long Way”; Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers”; and Kanye West’s “Yeezus” — but he doesn’t overplay that hand on the podcast.

Indeed, on the episode with T Bone Burnett, Rubin raves about “Raising Sand,” the unlikely collaboration of Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and and bluegrass singer Alison Krauss. The record, produced by Burnett, won Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

“Have you done any other collaborations like that, where it’s two artists who don’t normally work together,” Rubin asks.

“I don’t think I have,” says Burnett. “Have you done that?”

“Hmm,” says Rubin. “I can’t remember.”

It’s a strange answer considering that in 1986 — when he was just 23 years old — Rubin was the mastermind behind the landmark Run-D.M.C/Aerosmith mashup of “Walk This Way,” a marriage of rock and hip-hop that changed pop music. Rubin no doubt can remember, but chose not to, to keep the focus on his guest.

That’s not to say Rubin’s career goes unmentioned on “Broken Record.” Hardly. The podcast, which is recorded in a former tour bus belonging to Bob Dylan that Rubin turned into a recording space at his studio compound in Malibu, has featured friends and a few bands he’s worked with. (Ozzy Osbourne is both buddy and client; Rubin produced Black Sabbath’s final studio album, “13.”)

I particularly enjoyed last summer’s episode with Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, whose debut LP, “Licensed to Ill,” Rubin produced. (The album, released 35 years ago, has sold over 10 million copies.) The three talk about their earliest days together, when young Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz would skip class — they were in high school at the time — to hang out in Rubin’s NYU dorm room and listen to records.

“I was looking for a place to be, basically,” says Ad-Rock, sounding almost mournful. “In life, and literally. Not going to school and needing some place to be.”

“Broken Record” describes itself as “liner notes for the digital age,” which is an oblique way of saying it aims to tell the stories that artists used to tell on their album sleeves. Thanks mostly to Rubin, it succeeds.





