You’d be a fool to ignore these new shows

Thursday is a particularly rich day on TV. All kinds of wonderful new shows are premiering, on streaming, cable, and broadcast. Here are a few of the gems.

1. Since “Ellen’s Game of Games” has done well for NBC, the networks is premiering “Ellen’s Game of Game of Thrones.” Dressed in the clothes of our favorite “Game of Thrones” characters, contestants will play Dizzy Dash from Dragons, You Bet Your Wife (Or She Dies Brutally), Don’t Leave Me Hanging, and Blindfolded Musical Chairs With Ramsay Bolton.

2. “Dr. Pimple Popper” is a sensation, so TLC is launching a new member of its dermatology franchise called “This Is Pus.” There are families of skin tags, moles, and cysts, and the show tracks one of them from their light, barely visible beginnings to their gooey ends. The premiere focuses in on The Big Three, a trio of multicolored abscesses with an excess of dramatic manifestations.