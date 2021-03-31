After exploring merger options, South Shore Health will stay independent

Officials at the health care system began a review last year that included hiring an investment bank and issuing a request for proposals from other health care companies. They received many responses from local and national organizations, including offers to be acquired.

After years of pursuing mergers and other deals, South Shore Health has decided to remain independent.

But South Shore Health is not pursuing any of the offers. Instead, the organization, which includes South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, will work to increase its patient base and become more efficient on its own.

“This is really having the power to chart our own path,” said Dr. Allen L. Smith, the chief executive.

Smith said South Shore conducted a rigorous analysis and determined that it could remain financially stable without linking up with another organization.

“We looked very carefully at our options,” he said. “This is the best decision for us in terms of meeting the needs of the community.”

The decision marks a strategic shift for South Shore, which under previous leaders unsuccessfully pursued deals with two larger Massachusetts health systems.

Smith became CEO in November, more than a year after former chief executive Dr. Gene E. Green abruptly departed following a suspension for his conduct; South Shore never explained what Green did wrong. Rose Di Pietro, a former South Shore executive, came out of retirement to serve as interim CEO in between Green and Smith.

Green, in 2019, had been negotiating a deal with Wellforce, the parent company of Tufts Medical Center, and he wanted the CEO job at Wellforce, people familiar with the matter told the Globe at the time. That upset officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which has close clinical ties to South Shore Hospital.

Previously, the Weymouth hospital sought to be acquired by the Brigham’s parent company, Partners HealthCare — now called Mass General Brigham — but Attorney General Maura Healey opposed that deal.

In addition to treating sick patients needing hospital care, South Shore has been building its own regional health system with a network that includes urgent care clinics, hospice care, and paramedics who deliver care in patients’ homes.

Smith, former president of the 1,800-member Brigham and Women’s physician group, said South Shore would maintain its clinical relationships with the Brigham, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Boston Children’s Hospital.

South Shore has drafted a five-year strategic plan and does not expect to explore merger options again during that time, Smith added.

The nonprofit health system competes with larger hospital networks including Mass General Brigham and Beth Israel Lahey Health. Like those systems, Smith said South Shore would work to better coordinate and integrate care across its sites and improve the flow of patients, particularly in the busy emergency department.

“We need to be more efficient in how we admit patients and move them through the system,” he said. “That does create significant savings.”

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.