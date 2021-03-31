FDA has been giving a green light to Massachusetts biotechs

March 26: The FDA approved the first personalized cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, a type of cancer, which was developed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Cambridge biotech bluebird bio. The companies will split profits generated from the drug, called Abecma. The news marked bluebird’s first approved oncology treatment, as well as its first approved treatment in the US, chief executive Nick Leschly said in a statement.

Massachusetts biotechs have been getting a lot of attention from the Food and Drug Administration in recent weeks. Five companies have won FDA approval for treatments and medicines for diseases ranging from cancer to diabetes. Here’s a round-up of the recent activity.

March 22: Zealand Pharma’s drug to treat severe hypoglycemia for children and adults with diabetes was OK’d by the agency. It’s an injectable treatment for sudden and severe drops in blood sugar. Zealand, founded in Denmark, has offices in Boston and Marlborough.

March 10: The FDA signed off on Boston-based Aveo Oncology’s kidney cancer drug. The approval was a big win for Aveo, a company with a history of crushed hopes and a scandal that marred the now-approved cancer treatment pill.

Feb. 26: Global biotech Oncopeptides won approval for Pepaxto, its drug to treat adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Oncopeptides is headquartered in Sweden, but has its US headquarters in Boston.

Feb. 25: Cambridge-based Sarepta Therapeutics received approval from the FDA for Amondys 45, a drug to treat patients diagnosed with a specific mutation of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare and deadly muscle-wasting disease that affects young boys.









