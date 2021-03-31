Former Encore front-desk worker alleges pregnancy discrimination

A former front-desk employee at Encore Boston Harbor casino alleges that management discriminated against her while she was pregnant, including by denying her requests to wear comfortable shoes.

In a lawsuit filed March 23 in Suffolk Superior Court, Ana Garcia-Risk claims she was fired in early 2020 after months of struggling to secure accommodations that would make it easier for her to work. She is seeking unspecified damages.

The Chelsea resident alleges that she made several requests to change her schedule to minimize disruptions caused by morning sickness and fatigue before finally securing a new shift. By then, Garcia-Risk claims, she had already begun to accrue “points” assessed by her employer for absences, and had received a written warning for being late.