Matthew Vander Heiden named new director of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research

Matthew Vander Heiden, an MIT biology professor and pioneer in cancer cell metabolism research, will take the reins at MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research as its new director.

Vander Heiden succeeds Tyler Jacks, who served as the director for the MIT Center for Cancer Research, which became the Koch Institute in 2007, for 19 years. Vander Heiden joined the Koch Institute in 2010 as one of the first faculty members hired under the new name and has been an associate director since 2017.

“Matt knows the landscape of cancer research deeply,” Jacks said. “He is very well positioned to guide our existing programs and to develop new ones that take advantage of the unique strengths at the Koch and at MIT more broadly at the intersection of science and engineering for cancer.”