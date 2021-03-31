Denied a promotion after she alleged sexual harassment, professor of dentistry sues Tufts

“I feel like if I were to have kept my mouth shut and just gone along with everything, I would have been promoted by now, and my career would have sailed on,” said Ing, 57, an associate professor in the comprehensive care department. “I need to do the right thing, not just for me but for my students, for womankind. I need to sleep at night.”

Fed up with being ogled and propositioned by a fellow professor at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, Melissa Ing reported her concerns to her supervisor in early 2017. No disciplinary action was taken, but speaking up cost Ing a promotion, she said, and she filed a lawsuit against the school earlier this year, alleging retaliation and gender discrimination.

At least six of Ing’s male colleagues have been promoted to full professor since she was denied the opportunity, according to the complaint, which asserts that none were more qualified than her.

“This is a case in which Dr. Ing stood up for what she believed in, spoke up, fought back, and she was punished for that,” said Mitchell Notis, Ing’s attorney.

A Tufts spokesman, Patrick Collins, said the school couldn’t comment on the lawsuit, filed in US District Court, but said in a statement: “Tufts University prohibits discrimination, including sexual misconduct and retaliation for engaging in any protected activity, against any member of its community.”

Ing, a graduate of Tufts’ dental school and a faculty member since 2011, said she endured years of unwanted attention from Roland Vanaria, an assistant professor of prosthodontics. But his inappropriate gestures and comments intensified while he was going through a divorce, Ing said.

Ing’s supervisor told her that Vanaria wanted to ask her out, and when he did, she turned him down. But he persisted, asking her to “have monkey business” with him, waiting for her in the conference room adjoining her office at the end of the day, and staring at her body, according to the complaint. He told her, “Come on, lift up your lab coat,” and slapped his thigh as he said, “Come on, hon, why don’t you sit on my lap?”

Ing complained to her supervisor multiple times, and in June, the school began a “severely flawed investigation,” according to the lawsuit. In November, a month after allegations against the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein came to light, the Tufts investigator accused Ing of trying to capitalize on the fledgling #MeToo movement, the suit states, and said Ing complained only after finding out that another female faculty member had previously complained about Vanaria.

Ing said the investigator asked her inappropriate questions that seemed to downplay her allegations, including: “Was he staring at you from three feet away, six feet away, or 10 feet away?”

Vanaria, 72, who taught part time at Tufts from 2008 until 2019, when his contract wasn’t renewed, said the accusations against him were “all BS.” At the time of Ing’s allegations, Vanaria said, he had been going through an unhappy divorce, and Ing was also experiencing personal difficulties. “I just asked her out to dinner. She said no, and I never spoke to her again,” he said.

Vanaria had one 20-minute conversation with the Tufts investigator, he said, then never heard anything more. Last summer, Vanaria sold his dental practice of 30 years in Newton.

In 2018, Ing applied for the rank of full professor for the first time, and after a “hostile” review in which her supervisor told her he didn’t believe the number of extracurricular hours she worked and threatened to keep her from being Tufts’ representative at a conference where she gave a presentation every year, according to court documents, Ing was denied the promotion.

In 2019, she was prevented from applying for a promotion, the suit states, as requirements for full professorship “continually shifted” and the new department chair refused to endorse her, despite her extensive research on celiac disease and winning and being nominated for several teaching and leadership awards.

Ing said that after reporting Vanaria’s behavior, she was bullied and ostracized by her peers and by leadership. At one point, the department chair asked Ing how often she was attending sexual harassment therapy and said she “needed to go more often,” according to the lawsuit.

In academia, there is a “perceived tolerance” for sexual harassment, according to a 2018 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, which notes an earlier study’s finding that 58 percent of female faculty and staff reported experiencing sexual harassment, the second-highest industry rate after the military. In science, medicine, and engineering — fields long dominated by men — female faculty who experienced harassment said that male colleagues’ inappropriate behavior was often ignored or minimized, particularly if they were part of the “old guard” whose conduct had been excused for years.

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, part of the National Women’s Law Center in Washington, arranged for a local public relations firm to promote Ing’s case as it seeks to spotlight cases that involve alleged retaliation and take place in heavily male environments, including in STEM fields such as dentistry, said director Sharyn Tejani. More than seven in 10 people who reported being sexually harassed at work said they faced retaliation, including being terminated or denied promotions, according to a 2020 report by the National Women’s Law Center, because they are often seen as troublemakers and complainers, Tejani said.

Ing, who said she has been on medical leave for more than a year due to stress and anxiety caused by the situation at Tufts, felt compelled to speak up because she knows she’s not alone.

“I feel like my experience is similar to countless other women in my field and other fields, and beyond, and we all really need to stand together and not let a powerful school like Tufts silence us,” she said. “This is a very lonely journey.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.