Several Boston Black executives join call out against new Georgia voting law

Among the local Black business executives involved in the effort are: James Cash, a businessman and Harvard Business School professor; Tony Coles, the CEO of Cambridge-based Cerevel Therapeutics and chairman of Boston-based Yumanity Therapeutics; Ann Fudge, chair of the WGBH Board of Trustees; Henry McGee, a former HBO executive and senior lecturer at Harvard Business School; and Benaree (Bennie) and Fletcher (Flash) Wiley, both longtime leading members of Boston’s business community.

The letter, published in an advertisement in the New York Times, came after Georgie passed a set of changes last week that the group says “unquestionably will make it harder for Black voters, in particular, to exercise their right to vote.”

Several prominent Black executives from Boston are among the more than 70 business leaders from across the country who signed a letter on Wednesday demanding that corporate America denounce legislative efforts by states to pass more restrictive voting laws.

President Biden has said the law, which requires a photo ID for absentee mail-in ballots and puts limits on where ballot boxes can be placed, is “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.” Similar legislation is being pushed by Republicans in at least 43 states.

The effort to call out US corporations was organized by Kenneth Chenault, an ex-American Express executive, and Kenneth Frazier, the chief executive of Merck. After the Georgia law passed, the two began “emailing and texting with a group of Black executives, discussing what more corporations could do,” according to the Times.

“Georgia and other states are rushing to impose new and substantial burdens on voting following an election that produced record turnout for both parties,” the group wrote in the letter. “The disproportionate racial impact of these allegedly ‘neutral laws’ should neither be overlooked nor excused.”

Hours after the publication of the letter, the head of one of the largest employers in Georgia, Ed Bastian of Delta Airlines, said in a letter to employees that the state’s new election law was “unacceptable,” according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. Delta, Coca-Cola, and other companies based in Georgia have faced threats of boycotts for not using their lobbying power to stop the legislation from being passed.

The advertisement in the Times was paid for by eight of the signees and the Black Economic Alliance, a coalition for Black business leaders.





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.