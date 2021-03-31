‘Boston Back In Motion’ campaign aims to keep kids active as schools reopen

Starting April 1, the campaign will supply an online toolkit and daily fitness challenges for students grades 1 through 8. It’s designed to help classes, small groups, afterschool programs, and individual kids stay active. Plus prizes are on the line, including grants for the Boston Public Schools with the highest participation rates.

That’s why the Boston Foundation and its partners are launching Back in Motion, a month-long movement to encourage children to exercise and “show us their moves” as Boston transitions back to in-person school this spring. (Schools are expected to resume normal instruction on April 26, after a year of mostly-online schooling due to COVID-19.)

A cluster of Boston nonprofits wants to inspire kids to run, jump, and play.

Advertisement

“The idea is to create an energy that lifts the collective spirit of our youth and those around them,” Boston Foundation president Paul Grogan said in a statement. “The joy you can generate from endorphins can inspire whole classrooms — even communities.”

An exercise video with Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster, and regular fitness challenges, designed by Playworks New England and BOKS Kids, are available now at www.BostonBackInMotion.com. Participants can also share videos of themselves running and jumping on social media with the hashtag #BostonBackInMotion.

Other local mascots, professional athletes, and city leaders will make appearances in the activities. Calendar details will be announced on the website.

“As we work to safely reopen our schools, we are focused on helping our students recover academically and emotionally by inspiring a renewed sense of joy in their lives,” said Acting Mayor Kim Janey. “This initiative gives our young people and adults the chance to get back in motion together, which is so important for a healthy mind, body and soul.”

Several Boston-based institutions like the Red Sox Foundation, the Boston Bruins Foundation, the New England Revolution Charitable Foundation, the New England Patriots’ Charitable Foundation, and the Boston Athletic Association are also involved in the effort.

Advertisement

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.