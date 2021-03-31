CraftBoston permanently hangs its sign online

When the Society of Arts and Crafts shuttered its brick-and-mortar retail location in the Seaport district in January 2020 , the nonprofit made a commitment to hosting its twice yearly CraftBoston expos come hell or high water. More than a year (and most of a pandemic) later, CraftBoston itself now has a permanent retail location — a permanent online retail location, that is.

The permanent CraftBoston website kicked off last week with a fully shoppable exhibition called “Studs + Drops,” featuring hundreds of earrings by more than 50 craft artists. Also featured are special gallery-style events, including an April 15 Instagram Live tour of the Waltham-based Metalwerx community studio and an April 22 virtual cocktail hour.

At 124 years old, Society of Arts and Crafts is the oldest nonprofit craft organization in the country, with a mission to create a supportive community for craft-makers across New England. To further that mission, the CraftBoston expos were launched in 2002 as bi-annual events, luring thousands of craft aficionados to venues including Hynes Convention Center and South End’s Cyclorama. CraftBoston Holiday 2020 was the expo’s first fully online incarnation.

STUDS + DROPS

Available through May 28. societyofcrafts.org/craftboston-studs-drops

