Discounts on Rhode Island hotels, a Maine makeover, and shampoo that won’t leak in your luggage

Rhode Island’s Second Annual Hotel Week (April 17-30) hopes to entice visitors ready for a much-needed getaway to visit one or more of 38 hotels located throughout its six tourism regions: Blackstone Valley, Block Island, Newport County, Providence, South County, and Warwick. Take advantage of at least 30-percent savings at a wide variety of accommodations at luxury hotels, historic inns and cozy B&Bs offered at a fixed-rate of $100, $200, $300, or $400 per night. As an added bonus, some properties’ rates are inclusive of complimentary amenities, such as dining credits, room upgrades, parking, and tickets to local attractions. To ensure travelers feel safe about venturing away from home, each participating property reports on its cleanliness and safety procedures on the COVID Details section of its listing. www.visitrhodeisland.com/rhode-island-hotel-week

The Claremont

CLASSIC MAINE HOTEL GETS 21ST CENTURY MAKEOVER

Fans of the fabulous KRC properties in Kennebunkport will be delighted to learn that hotelier Tim Harrington and his business partner Debbie Lennon have turned their attention and skills to reinvigorating The Claremont, a Southwest Harbor 1884 landmark situated at the mouth of Somes Sound on Mount Desert Island. The top-to-bottom refresh of the six-acre shorefront property boasts 51 accommodations, including 12 cottages, four suites, a three-bedroom waterfront haven and 34 guestrooms, as well as onsite spa, heated infinity swimming pool, four food and beverage venues, expansive gardens and croquet club. The hotel can arrange for guest activities such as hiking or mountain biking in nearby Acadia National Park; golfing; theater and museum visits; and an array of fresh and saltwater activities including swimming, kayaking, canoeing, and sailing. Bookings available now for stays beginning May 27. Opening rates from $375. 800-244-5036, theclaremonthotel.com.

African-American artist Betye Saar’s collages and assemblages will be on exhibit at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

THERE:

ASSEMBLAGES AND SKETCHES BY BETYE SAAR

Fans of acclaimed African-American artist Betye Saar’s collages and assemblages won’t want to miss her soon-to-open exhibition at the Mississippi Museum of Art, “Betye Saar: Call and Response” (April 10 through July 11). Those unfamiliar with the artist will be delighted to discover her groundbreaking and incisive work that, since the 1960s, has confronted and reclaimed racist imagery while reflecting on African-American identity, spirituality, gender, and the connectedness between different cultures. The exhibition features a selection of sketches and approximately 18 corresponding assemblages and collages, alongside approximately a dozen of her travel sketchbooks. (Notably, this is the first time Saar has shared her sketchbooks with the public.) Selections cover a broad span of her career, from the 1970s through a sculptural installation made specifically for this exhibition. 601-960-1515, www.msmuseumart.org.

Mark your calendars for the November opening of Montage Big Sky.

ROCKY MOUNTAINS RESORT PLANS FALL OPENING

If Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, mountain biking, and fly-fishing sound like your kind of vacation getaway, mark your calendars for the November opening of Montage Big Sky. Located in the Rocky Mountains of southern Montana, within Big Sky’s 3,530-acre Spanish Peaks enclave, the new ultra-luxury resort’s mountain-modern design will feature 150 guestrooms and suites and 39 Montage Residences. Amenities include dining options, lobby bar and lounge, market, recreation room with bowling alley, indoor lap pool, family swimming pool, fitness center, signature Spa Montage, and more. The resort’s proximity to additional outdoor amenities includes ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort’s 5,800 skiable acres, access to the onsite 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, and an easy visit to Yellowstone National Park, less than an hour’s drive away. Rates from $795. 800-700-9977, www.montagehotels.com

REI’s new Recycled Daypack

EVERYWHERE:

NEW DAYPACK DESIGN UTILIZES RECYCLED MATERIALS

Getting ready for a daylong hike? You can pack everything you need in REI’s new Recycled Daypack. The 18-liter Co-op Ruckpack, made with rugged, recycled ripstop nylon, has features to help keep your stuff organized, such as full-zip design to make packing and unpacking easy; hidden daisy chain on the front that lets you lash on gear; bottle holder for easy access when you’re hiking; convenient side panels for travel essentials; access port to accommodate hidden reservoir tube (not included); and more. Comfort features include lightly padded shoulder straps, and compression straps that keep the weight of the pack close to your back for stability. Available in five colors. $64.95. www.rei.com

A shampoo bar (similar to a bar of soap) that is easy to pack and won’t leak in your suitcase.

NOURISHMENT FOR GO-ANYWHERE HAIR

Newest favorite travel object: A shampoo bar (similar to a bar of soap) that is easy to pack and won’t leak in your suitcase or duffle bag — as liquid soaps are prone to do. The Spit & Polish three-ounce Shampoo Bar is a solid, long-lasting conditioning shampoo, made with eucalyptus and tea tree essential oils, that lathers up quickly. The bar can easily be stashed in its handy carrying container whenever you’re ready to change hotels or campgrounds and hit the road again. $9.95 www.duluthtrading.com

