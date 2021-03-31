Bicyclist killed in Westford crash

A 62-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a Cadillac sedan while bicycling on Groton Road in Westford, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

At 5:35 p.m., the sedan traveling westbound on Route 40 allegedly hit the bicyclist coming from the opposite direction, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The bicyclist was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the statement said.