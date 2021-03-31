Bicyclist killed in Westford crash

A 62-year-old man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a Cadillac sedan while bicycling on Groton Road in Westford, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
At 5:35 p.m., the sedan traveling westbound on Route 40 allegedly hit the bicyclist coming from the opposite direction, the district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The bicyclist was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the statement said.
The sedan’s driver remained on scene, and no charges have been filed, the statement said.
Westford police and the district attorney’s office are investigating.
