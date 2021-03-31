Boston man arraigned for aggravated rape of minor

Corbett allegedly forced the minor to have sex in return for housing, drugs, and money over a period of several months, the statement said.

Todd Corbett was arrested Saturday, nearly two weeks after Boston police responded to his home on Queensberry Street in the Fenway area on March 14 for a report of a stabbing. While there, officers found a minor who had been reported missing for six months, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A 53-year-old Boston man who allegedly raped a minor who had been missing for months was ordered held on bail following his arraignment Monday in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court, officials said.

Advertisement

He also allegedly played child pornography in front of the victim, the statement said.

Corbett was arraigned on three counts of aggravated rape of a child under 16 and one count of distribution of obscene material to a minor, the statement said.

Bail was set at $15,000, and he was ordered to remain under home confinement, submit to GPS monitoring, stay away from anyone younger than 18, and not access child pornography if he is released on bail, the statement said.

Open bail was revoked for 90 days in a pending case out of Middlesex County in which he is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, the statement said.

Prosecutors were unable to request that he be held based on dangerousness because the Supreme Judicial Court previously ruled the offense of statutory rape of a child “does not involve the predicate level of force or threat of force necessary to qualify under the dangerousness statute,” the statement said.

“Crimes against children are among the most challenging cases that prosecutors encounter,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the statement. “Through information-sharing and a multidisciplinary approach, every individual who worked on this case played a vital role in removing this young person from harm and protecting other children as well.”

Advertisement

He is expected back in court on April 30, the statement said.





Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.