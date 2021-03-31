Brockton councilor resigns to apply for assistant city clerk post

Longtime Brockton City Councilor Timothy Cruise resigned, effective March 23, and is in the running for the job of assistant city clerk.
Cruise has been the Ward 1 councilor since 2006, and his term expires January of 2022. It’s unclear how the vacancy on the 11-person council will be filled.
According to City Clerk Anthony Zeoli, the rules require that the city hold a special election for Ward 1 residents only.
However, Council President Winthrop Farwell Jr., said that two councilors are filing a home rule petition with the Legislature for permission to skip the special election because of the cost – which he said could be more than $20,000. If the request is approved, the seat could remain open until after the regular town election in November 2021, or be filled by appointment, Farwell said.
Advertisement
The city clerk appoints the assistant clerk – a now vacant position with a starting salary of $71,800 – but the City Council ratifies the decision, Zeoli said.
Farwell said he supported Cruise getting the job because he is “well-versed in municipal record-keeping, city ordinances, municipal finance, and city council procedures” – skills that are particularly important because there are four key people retiring from the clerk’s office this year.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.