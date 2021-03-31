Brockton councilor resigns to apply for assistant city clerk post

Longtime Brockton City Councilor Timothy Cruise resigned, effective March 23, and is in the running for the job of assistant city clerk.

Cruise has been the Ward 1 councilor since 2006, and his term expires January of 2022. It’s unclear how the vacancy on the 11-person council will be filled.

According to City Clerk Anthony Zeoli, the rules require that the city hold a special election for Ward 1 residents only.