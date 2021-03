A concrete truck dumped debris across the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham Wednesday morning, forcing it to close westbound lanes for 20 minutes, transportation officials said.

The spill occurred at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at mile marker 114 in Framingham, Kristen Pennucci, a Department of Transportation spokeswoman said. The westbound side of the highway was closed to accommodate cleanup efforts. No injuries were reported.