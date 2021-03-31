Emerson College to hold commencement ceremonies at Fenway Park

Both in-person events will be held at Fenway Park “pending City of Boston approval, and will follow all required COVID-19 rules and regulations,” Pelton wrote.

In a message to the college community, Emerson College president Lee Pelton said the class of 2021 will have its in-person celebration on the morning of May 2 and a virtual celebration on May 9. The class of 2020 will have a dedicated in-person celebration on May 2.

Emerson College announced that it plans to hold in-person commencement celebrations for the classes of 2020 and 2021 at Fenway Park on May 2.

“The decision to hold these in-person events, in addition to the virtual commencement exercises, was made with thoughtful deliberation,” he wrote. “With health and safety as our top priority, the College considered the wishes expressed by our graduates and their families, while closely consulting with state and local officials about the latest COVID-19 rules and regulations for in-person gatherings, particularly at stadiums and large venues.”

Pelton said it’s expected that graduating students may be able to invite two guests, and those attending the event will be required to sit in socially distanced pods of three people.

“While the in-person program is still in development, the College hopes that the Fenway Park events will be a time of excitement and joy for graduates and their families,” he wrote. “We will share more event details, including information on COVID-19 precautions and guidelines, with the classes and their families in the coming days. Although this year’s Commencement Exercises will look different from the celebrations of years past, please know that we will strive to make these events memorable for the Class of 2021 and 2020 graduates. We look forward to celebrating their extraordinary accomplishments despite the challenges of the past year.”





