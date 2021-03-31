Four dolphins rescued from Wellfleet Harbor; 34 rescued off Cape Cod in March

Then around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the IFAW team returned to Wellfleet to save three dolphins that were stranded at Chipman’s Cove.

On Monday night volunteers and staff from the International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued a male dolphin at around 6 p.m., said Misty Niemeyer, the stranding coordinator for the IFAW marine mammal rescue and research team. The dolphin was successfully released from Herring Cove in Provincetown around 9 p.m., she said.

More dolphins had to be rescued after getting stranded in Wellfleet Harbor this week.

“Our team was able to get them out pretty quickly,” said Niemeyer.

The three male dolphins were released before noon at Herring Cove in Provincetown, she said.

Niemeyer said it’s been a busy time for the IFAW team. Thirty-four common dolphins were rescued from Cape Cod during the month of March, she said. At one point the IFAW team conducted four rescues in a span of five days.

A team from the International Fund for Animal Welfare rescued three stranded dolphins from Wellfleet Harbor on March 30. International Fund for Animal Welfare

If you find a whale, dolphin, porpoise, or seal that’s in an unusual location, or in need of medical attention, or that’s unable to return to the water, do not try to push them back in the water or pour water on them. The IFAW recommends keeping a safe distance (150 feet) and make sure to keep dogs away from the animal as well.

If anyone sees a stranded marine mammal on Cape Cod or southeastern Massachusetts they can contact the IFAW marine mammal rescue hotline at 508-743-9548. For more information, visit ifaw.org/strandings.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.