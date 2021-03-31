Framingham State’s president says he plans to retire in 2022

“This is not a decision that I take lightly, but I believe it is in the best interest of the University,” he wrote in a March 25 letter to the campus community. Cevallos noted that by the time he leaves, “We will be back to a full and energetic campus life.”

Cevallos, Framingham State’s leader since July 2014, informed the university’s board of trustees of his plan March 24.

Framingham State University President F. Javier Cevallos recently announced he is retiring in August 2022.

Framingham State’s current strategic plan concludes in 2022, he noted, and the university that year will begin preparing for its 10-year accreditation. He said Framingham State in 2022 will also be nearing the start of a capital campaign and have settled multi-year union contracts.

“All these milestones will help the next president work with the campus to shape the future of the university,” he wrote.

Before Framingham State, Cevallos served most recently as President of Kutztown University in Pennsylvania.

