Girl, 3, rushed to hospital after getting injured at pool in New Bedford

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering injuries at a swimming pool in New Bedford, police said.
New Bedford police Lieutenant Scott Carola, a department spokesman, said via e-mail that the incident occurred in the early afternoon.
“At approximately 12:30 [p.m.], police, fire and medics responded to a call for medical assistance in the Christopher Court neighborhood,” Carola wrote. “A 3-year-old girl was injured in an incident involving a swimming pool. Medical aid was rendered at the scene and the child was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.”
The child’s condition wasn’t immediately known. Further information on the nature of her injuries wasn’t immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
