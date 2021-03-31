Girl, 3, rushed to hospital after getting injured at pool in New Bedford

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering injuries at a swimming pool in New Bedford, police said.

New Bedford police Lieutenant Scott Carola, a department spokesman, said via e-mail that the incident occurred in the early afternoon.

“At approximately 12:30 [p.m.], police, fire and medics responded to a call for medical assistance in the Christopher Court neighborhood,” Carola wrote. “A 3-year-old girl was injured in an incident involving a swimming pool. Medical aid was rendered at the scene and the child was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital.”