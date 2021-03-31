Hawaii officials drop manslaughter charge against Boston man

A Boston man who was arrested on a manslaughter charge in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Monday has been released without charges filed against him, officials said Wednesday.

Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, was released Tuesday following further investigation and discussions with prosecutors, the Hawaii Police Department said in a statement.

Germany-Wald was arrested along with Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh early Monday morning following an alleged physical altercation that led to the death of a 30-year-old man at a private home.