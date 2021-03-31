Jeffrey Yao found not guilty by reason of insanity for fatally stabbing Deane Stryker in Winchester Public Library in 2018

Jeffrey Y. Yao was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Middlesex Superior Court Wednesday for stabbing Deane Stryker 20 times and slashing a 77-year-old man who tried to rescue her inside the Winchester Public Library in 2018.

The verdict was reached by Superior Court Judge Kathe Tuttman after both Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office and defense attorney J.W. Carney Jr. noted that three medical experts who examined Yao reached the same conclusion: He was mentally ill during his attack inside the library and could not be held criminally responsible.

Yao was indicted on first-degree murder and faced life imprisonment without parole. However, Tuttman’s insanity verdict means Yao faces hospitalization at Bridgewater State Hospital with the legal requirement that his mental status be reviewed annually.