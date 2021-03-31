Man arrested after shots fired near Jamaica Plain housing complex

Boston police arrested a 23-year-old man late Tuesday while responding shots fired incident in Jamaica Plain, the department said in a press release.
At 11:10 p.m., officers heard the sound of gunfire in the area of 123 Heath St., near the former Bromley-Heath housing development. They found several empty shell casings and observed ballistic damage to three cars and a nearby home, the statement said.
Reymundo Ortiz, 23, of South Boston was observed fleeing the area with a heavy object under the front of his sweatshirt. Officers stopped Ortiz around 70 Parker Hill Ave. and confiscated an unloaded handgun from his waistband, the statement said.
Advertisement
The gun’s 17-round magazine was empty, police said.
Ortiz will be arraigned in the Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device, police said.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.