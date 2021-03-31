Man arrested after shots fired near Jamaica Plain housing complex

Boston police arrested a 23-year-old man late Tuesday while responding shots fired incident in Jamaica Plain, the department said in a press release.

At 11:10 p.m., officers heard the sound of gunfire in the area of 123 Heath St., near the former Bromley-Heath housing development. They found several empty shell casings and observed ballistic damage to three cars and a nearby home, the statement said.

Reymundo Ortiz, 23, of South Boston was observed fleeing the area with a heavy object under the front of his sweatshirt. Officers stopped Ortiz around 70 Parker Hill Ave. and confiscated an unloaded handgun from his waistband, the statement said.