Mixed-use project approved at Weymouth motel site

The Weymouth Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a new four-story mixed-use building with 160 apartments and 5,500 square feet of commercial space at the site of the Boston Motel.

The motel, which officials said has had a history of public safety problems, would be demolished. “It has been a major strain on first responders and public health officials in the town,” said Weymouth’s principal planner, Eric Schneider.

The town shut down the three buildings at the site about three years ago for multiple building, health, and fire violations, Schneider said. Two of the buildings were demolished, and the existing one reopened after a year, he said.