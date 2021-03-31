Mixed-use project approved at Weymouth motel site

The Weymouth Board of Zoning Appeals has approved a new four-story mixed-use building with 160 apartments and 5,500 square feet of commercial space at the site of the Boston Motel.
The motel, which officials said has had a history of public safety problems, would be demolished. “It has been a major strain on first responders and public health officials in the town,” said Weymouth’s principal planner, Eric Schneider.
The town shut down the three buildings at the site about three years ago for multiple building, health, and fire violations, Schneider said. Two of the buildings were demolished, and the existing one reopened after a year, he said.
Advertisement
He said officials targeted the 3.7-acre site – located across from BJ’s Wholesale Club near the intersections of Routes 18 and 53 – for redevelopment as part of a 2018 rezoning of commercial corridors in Weymouth.
Trinity Green Development of Milton received a special permit from the Board of Zoning Appeals on March 24 for the development at 655 Washington St. after agreeing to make 10 of the residential units affordable, as defined by the state. The project still needs Conservation Commission approval, which is expected, Schneider said.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com