National Weather Services closes Chatham office due to fears it could fall into the ocean following erosion

The weather service’s Chatham offices are located in the US Fish and Wildlife Service Monomoy Wildlife Refuge on a coastal bluff, NWS Boston Meteorologist-in-Charge Andy Nash said. Despite its “beautiful location,” the office is quickly becoming an unsafe place to work as a result of coastal erosion — which has accelerated rapidly in the last six months. What used to be 100 feet between the building and the cliff has become just 30 feet, Nash said. A single weather event can bring 6 feet of erosion, he said.

The National Weather Service shuttered its Chatham operation Wednesday morning, launching a final weather balloon before preparing the site for demolition in April after coastal erosion stoked fears the site could fall into the ocean, officials said.

The buildings will be demolished before they “fall into the ocean,” Nash said. A timeline for the demolition has not been set but Nash said he expects it to occur sometime in mid-April.

Nash said the moving process was accelerated by the coastal erosion and the plan initially was to identify a new site and build up operations there before shuttering the Chatham site. But, now, there will be no weather balloons launched in Massachusetts for at least the next year while the Weather Service works to find a new site, which Nash said will hopefully be on Cape Cod.

Leaving Chatham is “bittersweet,” Nash said, because the Weather Service has had a presence there for 50 years.

The Chatham site was responsible for launching weather balloons carrying instrument packages twice a day. The balloons can help meteorologists track the atmosphere and thus draw conclusions about the weather. Chatham is one of 92 other sites that launch balloons across the United States — all of which launch balloons twice a day at the same time, Nash said.

A statement from the National Weather Service explains that “at least twice per day, a radiosonde is tied to a weather balloon and is launched from the Chatham upper air station. The radiosonde floats to the upper stratosphere where it collects and sends back data about air pressure, temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and wind direction.”

Losing the data from the weather balloons is “more of a nuisance” as it is just “one piece of the puzzle,” Nash said.

“One observation is not an end-of-the-world situation for us,” he said.

With the Chatham site out of commission, meteorologists will still be able to draw information from nearby upper-air sites like those in Brookhaven, N.Y.; Gray, Maine; and Albany, N.Y., according to the weather service statement.

In the statement, the Monomoy Wildlife Refuge said it would work with the Weather Service to relocate its operation.

“Though it is a natural process, coastal shoreline erosion can present management challenges and we know it is an issue of concern to refuge visitors and our neighbors,” the statement said. “We are committed to working with partners and landowners to mitigate impacts, adapt operations, and relocate facilities, such as the National Weather Service’s Chatham Upper Air Station, as conditions warrant.”

