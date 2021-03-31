N.H. man sentenced to 276 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

A 43-year-old man from Hudson, N.H. has been sentenced to 276 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, officials announced on Tuesday.
Robert Corleto allegedly used Kik Messenger to entice and coerce a minor to take images of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.
He sent at least one of those images to an undercover officer over Kik Messenger on March 18, 2019, the statement said.
A forensic extraction of his cell phone revealed he had between 10 and 150 images of the victim and other minor children, the statement said.
Corleto pleaded guilty on Dec. 18, 2020. He was sentenced on Friday.
