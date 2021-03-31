N.H. man sentenced to 276 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

A 43-year-old man from Hudson, N.H. has been sentenced to 276 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, officials announced on Tuesday.

Robert Corleto allegedly used Kik Messenger to entice and coerce a minor to take images of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct, the US attorney’s office said in a statement.

He sent at least one of those images to an undercover officer over Kik Messenger on March 18, 2019, the statement said.