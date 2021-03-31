Shuttle buses to replace section of Green Line B branch service for seven weeks starting April 17

Shuttle service will begin on April 17 and continue through May 9, before resuming on May 16 and concluding on June 13, according to a statement from MBTA spokeswoman Lisa Battison. The shuttles will allow for construction on the T’s Green Line B Branch station consolidation project, which will combine four stops near Boston University into two new, fully accessible stations, to be expedited.

A section of the Green Line’s B branch is set to be replaced by shuttle buses for seven weeks beginning at Kenmore and concluding at Washington Street, as part of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s ongoing “Building a Better T” program, officials said.

“The B Branch work taking place from April into June provides improvements in the short term with faster, more reliable trips along Comm. Ave. by late 2021, and also prepares the T for the future as the new stations’ larger platforms accommodate the new longer cars being procured for the Green Line,” said Chief of Green Line Transformation Angel Peña in the statement.

The Boston University West and St. Paul Street stations will be replaced by a new Armory Street station, while Babcock Street and Pleasant Street stations will be consolidated into a new Babcock Street station, the statement said. All four stations are within half a mile of each other, the Globe reported.

The project will revert to weeknights and weekends only on June 14, the statement said.

The project has a budget of over $29 million and construction began in February.







