Teenager arrested in connection with postal truck shooting in Dorchester

Boston police found a discarded court ordered GPS electronic monitoring device at the crime scene that was registered to the juvenile suspect, according to a posting on bpdnews.com .

The 17-year-old boy was arrested at approximately 7:30 p.m. on charges of aiding and abetting and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, said Boston police Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman.

A teenager was arrested in connection with the shooting of a US Postal Service truck on Tuesday, Boston police said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at about 12:18 p.m. in the area of Quincy Street and Dacia Street in Dorchester. Officers found “multiple spent shell casings and observed ballistic damage to the windshield and roof of a U.S. Postal Service mail truck,” police said in the posting.

As officers secured the crime scene, the 17-year-old arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said in the posting. Investigators believe he sustained the injury during the shooting incident.

US Postal Police also responded to the scene, according to Boston police.

Steve Doherty, a spokesman for the US Postal Service, said no postal employees were injured in the shooting.

“One of our vehicles did sustain some bullet holes in the crossfire but, fortunately, no postal employees were injured,” Doherty said in an e-mail. “While Postal Inspectors are investigating, the Boston Police are the lead investigators in this case.”

Boston police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275 or the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

