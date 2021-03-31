Two men found dead in Farmington, Maine, home

Police identified the bodies of two men who were found dead in a Farmington, Maine, home Tuesday morning after a well-being check was requested.

The two men were identified as 58-year-old Donald Hunter and 55-year-old Kevin Stanley in a Wednesday afternoon statement from Maine State Police. Farmington police were asked to conduct a well-being check for the two men, who were living on High Street in Farmington, at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived they found the two men dead.