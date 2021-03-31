Who is Sabina Matos?

“My story begins in the Dominican Republic,” Matos, 47, said Wednesday after Governor Daniel J. McKee introduced her at a morning news conference outside the State House. “My family came to the United States in 1994 to find a better life.”

PROVIDENCE — Sabina Matos, the newly nominated lieutenant governor of Rhode Island, has a story that resonates with many first-generation Americans.

She said she has vivid memories of arriving in New York City, knowing very little English, and moving soon afterward to Providence.

Matos graduated from Rhode Island College in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations. She became a US citizen in 2005, and was elected to the Providence City Council in 2010, representing the Olneyville area. She lives in Olneyville with her husband, Patrick Ward, and their two children, Diego and Annemarie.

Matos works in the state Department of Administration, making $84,340 a year as chief of program development. She went on to become Providence’s first Latina City Council president pro tempore and its first Latina City Council president.

If the Senate confirms her appointment, she will mark another first. “As the first Afro-Latina woman nominated to this post, I am grateful to the governor’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” Matos said Wednesday.

“Sabina’s story is our story,” McKee said. “A real American story.”

“It’s an inspirational story that is now a statewide story,” he said. “It’s the same story that we had when my family settled here in Rhode Island 100 years ago or more.”

Matos rose quickly in city politics, and formed a close alliance in her first term on the council with then-council president Michael Solomon. That landed her a coveted appointment to the council’s Ways and Means Committee, which controls the budget process. She also established an independent streak in Latino political circles when she supported Gina Raimondo for governor over then-mayor Angel Taveras.

After winning reelection in 2014, she joined the leadership team of Luis Aponte and Kevin Jackson, both of whom left office in disgrace after being charged with campaign-related financial crimes. Matos was the president pro tempore when Aponte was charged in 2017, and she was elevated to acting president when he stepped away from the leadership post.

She lost the presidency after only a few months, but then took the job back in 2019, becoming the first female to be elected president at the beginning of a term. She supported Pete Buttigieg for president last year because the two became friends when they were in the same Aspen Institute-Rodel Fellowship class. After Buttigieg dropped out of the race, she was elected as a delegate for Joe Biden.

Matos was in the initial stages of planning a run for mayor in January when word started to get out that Raimondo might be tapped to join President Biden’s administration. (Raimondo is now US Secretary of Commerce). At one point, former Central Falls mayor James Diossa called to ask her to support him to be lieutenant governor, but she declined to commit to him.

Behind the scenes, Luis Estrada, a top political adviser to McKee, was among the first people to push for Matos to consider becoming lieutenant governor herself. He made the case to McKee that Matos could help drive votes in Providence, a key factor in a Democratic primary for governor. Soon, she was a front-runner for the job.

So what will the next chapter of Matos’ story involve?

Critics have questioned the need for the $122,740-a-year lieutenant governor’s position and the office’s $1 million budget. But McKee, who spent the past six years in that role, noted that the job involves leading the Small Business Advocacy Council, the Long-Term Care Coordinating Council, the Alzheimer’s State Plan Executive Board, and the Emergency Management Advisory Council.

Also, McKee said the lieutenant governor’s post can be used to “bring people together to address some of the most pressing issues facing our communities.” For example, he said he led an effort to have 14 cities and towns join a national lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers, claiming they knowingly fueled the opioid crisis.

Matos said her priorities would include the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and affordable housing.

“I share the governor’s commitment to getting as many Rhode Islanders vaccinated as quickly as possible,” she said. “As the governor has said, we must continue to step up effort and make sure vaccines are reaching our communities of color.”

Matos had been considered a favorite to run for mayor of Providence, and some questioned why she’d want to be lieutenant governor instead.

“This is an amazing opportunity to do the work that I was doing for the residents of the City of Providence and do it for the residents of Rhode Island,” she said. “And the question is: Why not?”

