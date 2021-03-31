‘Worst year ever’: This year, tax season in R.I. is full of uncertainties

And the accountants who are helping everyone sort through the mess are up against shifting deadlines, some of which “don’t make sense,” one accountant said.

Businesses hammered by the pandemic are facing a similar issue, unsure of whether the state will tax them on the Paycheck Protection Program grants they received.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Islanders who lost their jobs last year in the COVID-19 pandemic now face the prospect of the state taxing them on all of the unemployment money they received.

Tax season is normally a busy time no matter where one lives. But the confusion and uncertainties around 2020′s taxes have been especially difficult, especially in Rhode Island. A new governor, a huge influx of federal relief dollars, and a lot of financial pain from the pandemic has people scrambling as the May 17 individual tax filing deadline looms.

“Any CPA, they will tell you this is the worst year ever,” said Melissa Travis, the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants. “I’ve never seen anything like this, where an entire industry is brought to its knees.”

First, there’s unemployment insurance.

Record numbers of people were out of work last year and those benefits to get by. People who were briefly furloughed got unemployment checks as well. To boost the economy, the federal government at first added $600 to each weekly check, an amount that has fluctuated through the crisis and recently settled at $300 per week.

Unemployment money is normally taxed by the federal and state government. But 2020 was not a normal year, so Congress, in passing the American Rescue Plan in March, exempted the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits from being taxed in 2020. That applies to people who have less than $150,000 in adjusted gross income.

But Rhode Islanders must include all unemployment benefits as income on their state returns, even though they don’t have to include the first $10,200 on their 2020 federal taxes.

The backlash came quickly, and from both sides of the political aisle. The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association said that the state should follow the federal government’s lead on taxing unemployment benefits. State Representative Charlene Lima, the deputy speaker and a Democrat of Cranston, and state Representative David Morales, a progressive activist and Democrat of Providence, are planning to introduce legislation on April 6 that would force the issue. They already have 60 co-sponsors, the vast majority of the 73-member chamber.

“So many people have suffered through this pandemic, and they need all the financial help they can get,” Lima said in an interview. “Some of these people are still unemployed.”

Morales said many people assumed Rhode Island would be following federal guidance on the issue. He’s planning to introduce legislation On April 6 that would force the issue. They already have 60 co-sponsors, the vast majority of the 73-member chamber.

Not taxing the first $10,200 “will not be detrimental to our state budget, given some of the federal relief money we’ll be receiving through the American Rescue Plan,” Morales said.

The issue affects many Rhode Islanders. The state in 2020 received 294,070 regular unemployment claims and 298,673 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, according to the Department of Labor and Training. (That could include some duplicates because they’re based on initial claims filed.)

According to CNBC, Rhode Island is one of only 13 states that is not excluding unemployment insurance from state taxes in some way.

Changing deadlines have added to the confusion, according to Rhode Island CPAs. Federal and state governments moved the individual tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17, but didn’t move other filing or payment deadlines, so many small businesses still have to file estimated first-quarter taxes on April 15.

“It is better to extend the deadline for all things due or don’t extend it at all,” Laura H. Yalanis, a CPA and the director of tax services at Kahn, Litwin, Renza, said in an email.

Then there’s the PPP loans.

The federal program kept businesses afloat through the economic lockdowns of last spring, the restrictions that followed, and the winter “pause.” The loans become forgivable grants if they are used in the right way and if businesses keep a certain number of employees on the payroll.

But Rhode Island businesses may have to pay state taxes on that money — or, at least, on some of it.

In his budget proposal, Governor Dan McKee proposed taxing PPP forgivable grants over $150,000.

That means if a small business received $149,000 in PPP forgivable grants, they wouldn’t be taxed at all. If they received $151,000, the first $1,000 would be taxable.

The move would raise more than $60 million, according to McKee’s budget.

McKee also added a caveat: Depending on what the state got in the form of federal stimulus dollars, he would propose the General Assembly do away with this tax hike.

The state is getting more stimulus through the American Rescue Plan, but is still working out the details, spokesman Robert Dulski said.

“Before making any decision, the Administration must complete its review of the American Rescue Act, await guidance from the federal government, and collaborate with the Legislature,” Dulski said in an email.

Larry Berman, a House spokesman, said in an email: “Speaker (K. Joseph) Shekarchi is aware of the proposal and will await the testimony provided at a House Finance Committee hearing and the normal due diligence conducted by the committee.”

Greg Paré, a Senate spokesman, said: “As it is a new issue for the Senate, the Senate President looks forward to the Finance Committee hearing on this proposal and to hearing from small businesses who could potentially be impacted.”

Business interests, meanwhile, are concerned.

“We certainly need a better understanding of how any new tax would be calculated,” Rick Simone, president of the Federal Hill Commerce Association, said in an email. “In most small business owners’ minds they did not prepare to be taxed on PPP funds separately from any regular existing taxes. We would also encourage the Governor to consider raising the amount of funds considered exempt from any tax to $250,000 to truly support our small businesses as they slowly begin to recover.”

The uncertainty in the meantime has been so pronounced that state Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee introduced a bill to exempt forgiven PPP loans from state taxes.

“I’ve been getting calls from lots of businesses,” McEntee, a Democrat of Narragansett, said in an interview. “They’re all very upset. You can’t ask these businesses to cough up that money. They don’t have it. They were told to spend it.”

Travis, the head of the CPA group, is also vice-chair of the Rhode Island Business Coalition/Rhode Island Industry Alliance. She said people at all levels of business in Rhode Island are concerned about what’s happening with taxes on PPP and unemployment. But they also believe McKee is fighting for their interests.

“We realize he’s pro-business,” Travis said.

Joe and Esther DeQuattro, owners of the Italian restaurants Massimo and Pane e Vino, said the PPP money was a huge help. In the first round, Pane e Vino received $225,000 and Massimo received $390,000, they said. They used that money to keep paying people and to stay afloat through the spring. Each restaurant has a few dozen employees.

“We did it for goodwill, to keep morale up, for the community, so they felt like we were still there,” Esther said. Taxing forgiven PPP loans would be “bad business and a bad decision,” she said.

Joe DeQuattro called the proposal a “punch in the gut.”

“That would not be a pleasant situation,” he said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.