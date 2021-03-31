2 Capitol Police officers sue Trump over Jan. 6 attack

In a federal suit filed Tuesday in D.C., Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby allege that, for months, Trump rallied the insurrectionists with baseless election fraud claims that eventually culminated in the breach of the Capitol that left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer. About 140 police officers were injured, according to the police union, and two officers who had been on duty at the Capitol that day later died by suicide.

The lawsuit is the first brought by Capitol Police officers against Trump.

Blassingame, a 17-year veteran, and Hemby, who has been on the force 11 years, allege that Trump was directly responsible for inciting a mob of supporters gathered at his “Stop the Steal” rally outside the White House. Encouraged by Trump’s orders to march to the Capitol, the lawsuit says, the mob attacked officers and destroyed federal property as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden as president.

The officers are each seeking compensatory damages of at least $75,000 and an undisclosed amount in punitive damages from Trump.

Blassingame and Hemby aren’t the only officers who responded to the scene at the Capitol that day who have reported suffering physical injuries. At least 81 Capitol Police officers were assaulted on Jan. 6, according to filings by federal prosecutors. About 65 D.C. police officers also suffered injuries during the Capitol siege, including several concussions from head blows from various objects, including metal poles ripped from inauguration scaffolding, police officials said.

A surge of insurrectionists slammed Blassingame against a stone column, he said. He struck his spine and the back of his head and was unable to move.

Blassingame, who is Black, said he lost count of how many times the crowd yelled the n-word in his face. He eventually managed to free himself from the column and headed to the office of Representative Steve Scalise. republican of Louisiana, to help lawmakers evacuate, and then remained in lockdown with members of Congress until about 7:30 p.m.

Hemby remained at the east end of the Capitol until the complex was cleared of insurrectionists. He couldn’t seek medical attention until after 9 p.m., he said. He suffered injuries to his left hand, left knee, back, and neck, he said. He is still receiving physical therapy two to three times a week for his neck and back. As with Blassingame, the emotional trauma of the attack has also disrupted his sleep and his usual calm demeanor, he said.

GOP lawmaker defends tweet praising relief he voted against

Representative Madison Cawthorn, Republican of North Carolina, is standing by his tweets highlighting funds flowing to his district from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package despite jabs from Democrats who pointed out that he opposed the legislation championed by President Biden.

“Representative Cawthorn uses his official Twitter account to post information relevant to his constituents in NC-11,” Cawthorn spokesman Micah Bock said Wednesday, referring to the congressman’s district. “This may include federal grant information, vaccination information, public announcements, or other information that is useful to the people he represents.”

Cawthorn will oppose legislation if he believes “the underlying bill is unconstitutional, increases our debt and deficit, or does more harm than good,” Bock added.

Cawthorn drew attention Tuesday with a tweet saying he was “happy to announce” nearly $20 million in grants from the Department of Health and Human Services going to four local community health centers and clinics.

Democrats swiftly labeled Cawthorn a hypocrite for touting grants he had not supported. Cawthorn skipped the vote on the bill so he could attend a conservative conference in Florida. A proxy voted no on the bill on his behalf.

“Madison Cawthorn has officially joined the shameless crowd of Republicans who are taking credit for the American Rescue Plan — legislation that was backed by exactly zero Republicans,” the North Carolina Democratic Party said in a statement.

“You can’t have your cake and vote against it, too,” party chair Bobbie Richardson added.

“Another day, another GOP colleague taking credit for the #AmericanRescuePlan despite voting against it,” tweeted Representative Mondaire Jones, Democrat of New York.

House panel sets vote on D.C. statehood

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee announced Wednesday that the panel has scheduled a vote on making D.C. the nation’s 51st state.

The committee will vote April 14 on the statehood bill, sponsored by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, Democrat of the District of Columbia, probably clearing the way for a House floor vote.

The planned vote would come on the heels of a contentious Oversight Committee hearing last week in which statehood proponents, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, a Democrat, sought to frame their pursuit of statehood and full representation as an urgent civil rights and racial-justice issue. The plurality-Black city is home to more than 700,000 people — larger than the populations of Wyoming and Vermont — who do not have a vote in Congress.

By contrast, House Republicans on the committee framed statehood as a Democratic “power grab,” since deep-blue D.C. would probably elect Democratic senators. Some pointed to D.C. lacking an airport or a landfill, and its relative lack of car dealerships, to argue why it cannot be a state. They have also argued that making D.C. a state is unconstitutional, since the federal district’s creation is enshrined in the Constitution, which they argue makes clear the founders never intended for D.C. to become a state.

Norton’s bill, however, does not seek to eliminate the federal district, only to change its borders. The bill, H.R. 51, would shrink the federal district to a two-mile enclave and make the surrounding residential and commercial areas the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth — honoring abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

The bill is expected to pass in the House for the second time since last summer, but it is expected to again face significant hurdles in the Senate. Because of the filibuster, the bill would require support from 60 senators — at least 10 Republicans — to pass.

