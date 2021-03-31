COVID-19 was third-leading cause of US deaths in 2020, CDC says

Covid-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. last year, contributing to a 15.9% increase in the death rate from a year earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an official report citing full-year data.

The disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 was the underlying or contributing cause of 377,883 deaths in the U.S. last year, according to the CDC’s National Vital Statistics System, which collects and reports provisional annual mortality data. Only heart disease and cancer were more deadly.

American Indians, Hispanic people, and Black people had the highest rates of death from Covid-19 by ethnicity, the study found. The death rate among White Americans was less than half that among Blacks and Hispanics, and the vast majority of the deaths from Covid-19 were in people aged 65 years and older, who accounted for almost 81% of deaths from the disease.