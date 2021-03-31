D.C. is obsessed with the filibuster. But Biden has already hinted at what will happen with it

There is a reason why reporters asked about the filibuster so often during Biden’s news conference, and why so many in Washington are currently obsessed with the arcane legislative rule: unless Democrats scrap it, much of their party’s agenda is stopped in its tracks.

But, actually, as it relates to the filibuster, he did.

During his first formal news conference last week, President Biden made some news on COVID-19 and on Afghanistan, but on two of the most-discussed topics that day — a growing problem on the Southern border and whether the Senate will do away with the filibuster — most believed he purposefully didn’t say anything new.

As it stands the Senate is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. Since Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie, Democrats effectively have the Senate majority by the narrowest of margins.

This is helpful to them when it involves getting Cabinet members confirmed (which they just did), or when federal judges come up for approval (Biden just announced a round of nominees this week), or when it comes to budget matters (and the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill was considered a budget issue.)

On those matters only a simple majority is needed. But on everything else the Senate filibuster is still in effect — meaning that 60 votes, not 50, are needed to pass legislation. This effectively means that Democrats who control the US House of Representatives can pass anything they want: Bills on voting rights, gun control, climate change, police reform, or even changing interstate signs from green to hot pink, and it is basically dead in the Senate unless 10 Republicans come on board.

That is, unless, Democrats take a historic action and scrap the filibuster altogether as some Democratic senators and most progressive activists want.

Biden, who served in the Senate most of his career, said last week that he was open to supporting some changes that would keep the filibuster in place but make its application rarer, unless Republicans use it to prevent anything from being done, in which case he’d “go beyond” that. However, he also said something else during the news conference for those who can read between the lines: the filibuster is not something that is going to be addressed for a long time.

He said that successful presidents “have been successful, in large part, because they know how to time what they’re doing — order it, decide, and prioritize what needs to be done.”

Then he said the next priority for him will be a large infrastructure plan.

Capitol Hill reporters have noted that infrastructure negotiations have the potential to go on for a long time in Washington. The administration has hinted that there will be a number of smaller bills that will likely not get 60 Senate votes and then after all those fail, they will be wrapped together and passed as a budget bill in September.

So let’s back up: Biden says the next big thing that he wants to pass isn’t on voting rights or gun control, but infrastructure. Infrastructure could dominate the agenda for the next six months. And, in the end, an infrastructure plan could get passed without bothering with the filibuster question.

So we’re looking at at least another six months, if all goes to plan, until the filibuster question really comes up. And Biden has basically threatened that if Republicans won’t play nice, he will change his mind and encourage Democrats to scrap the filibuster on everything else that comes next.

Got that?

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.