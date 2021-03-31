‘I feel helpless’: Key moments from the third day of the Derek Chauvin trial

Prosecutors played store security footage showing George Floyd in Cup Foods Wednesday at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Prosecutors showed some of the final moments of Floyd’s life through surveillance videos and police body camera footage, including the first public look at Floyd inside Cup Foods, a convenience store where he bought cigarettes using a counterfeit $20 bill that led to his arrest.

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, continued Wednesday with emotional testimony from witnesses who described what they saw during the May 25 killing that sparked weeks of widespread protests, and how it left them feeling.

The death of Floyd, a Black man, set off protests against racism and police brutality across the country in the days and weeks after bystander video emerged of Floyd repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” and pleading with Chauvin as the officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck during the May 2020 arrest.

Here are some of the key moments from the third day.

‘This could have been avoided’

Chris Martin, a 19-year-old Cup Foods cashier who also lived above the store, expressed guilt that the police were called over the counterfeit $20 bill Floyd handed him.

Martin said he thought Floyd’s death could have been avoided if he hadn’t accepted it.

“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” he said.

Under the store’s policy, the $20 would have been deducted from Martin’s paycheck, Martin testified, but he took it anyway because he said he didn’t think Floyd knew the bill was fake and he thought he’d “be doing him a favor.”

As police and bystanders gathered outside the store, Martin went outside and called his mother to tell her not to come outside, he testified. He took out his phone and started recording Floyd’s arrest, but he later deleted it, saying he believed that Floyd had died because of the route the ambulance took when it drove away from the store. The ambulance carrying Floyd did not take the fastest route to get to the hospital, he said.

When Martin went outside, he saw Floyd “motionless, limp” with Chauvin’s knee on his neck, he testified.

‘I don’t have a mama either’

Charles McMillan, 61, was the among the first people to gather outside the Cup Foods to watch police arrest Floyd. He interacted with Floyd as police tried to get him into the squad car, at one point telling Floyd “you can’t win,” in what he said was an effort to help Floyd and get him to cooperate with authorities.

At one point during his testimony, McMillan broke down sobbing, dropped his head, and removed his glasses to wipe tears from his eyes after prosecutors played the video of police putting Floyd in the car.

“I feel helpless,” McMillan said to describe the way he felt while watching the arrest. “I understand him.”

“I don’t have a mama either,” McMillan said before court officials decided to take a break questioning him. Floyd repeatedly called out for his mother as Chauvin’s knee was on his neck.

Once McMillan’s testimony resumed, he said he became concerned about Floyd expressing that he couldn’t breathe and that his stomach hurt, fearing that Floyd would die.

When he saw the paramedics arrive, McMillan said he knew “in my mind and in my instinct that it was over for Mr. Floyd.”

Another video showed McMillan speaking to Chauvin after the arrest “because what I watched was wrong” and he felt it was important to tell Chauvinthat.

McMillian testified that he recognized Chauvin from an encounter with him in the neighborhood five days before, when McMillan told him that at the end of the day, everyone wants to go home to their families safe.

