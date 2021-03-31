Mass. officials not told to expect delays in shipping Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Kate Reilly, a spokeswoman for the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center, said in a statement that officials here have “not received any notice of delay in shipment of J&J vaccine to the Commonwealth from the federal government, and this week received 383,000 doses as part of the state allocation from the federal government of Moderna, Pfizer and J&J doses.

Earlier in the day, Governor Charlie Baker said the state is set to receive more than 100,000 doses of the one-shot COVID-19 vaccine next week, a development he described as a “big deal.”

Massachusetts has not been told to expect delays in shipping doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the state, state officials said Wednesday night after the federal government announced that about 15 million doses of the vaccine had been unintentionally ruined.

“This news does not impact current appointments or allocations for any sites statewide and we remain prepared to work collaboratively with the federal government to avoid any disruption in vaccine shipments,” Reilly continued.

The millions of vaccine doses were made unusable several weeks ago, when workers at two Baltimore factories accidentally conflated ingredients used to make the vaccine, federal officials said Wednesday.

Baker told reporters in Quincy earlier in the day that federal officials informed him that 10 million Johnson & Johnson doses will be distributed across the country next week, with 5 million going out through the government’s retail pharmacy program and 5 million being distributed to the states.

“Here in Massachusetts, that’ll be definitely north of 100,000 doses of J&J vaccine, and I can’t tell you how important that is,” Baker said. He added that the additional shipments of the one-dose regimen will allow more Massachusetts residents to get fully vaccinated faster than those who receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses.

Amanda Kaufman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.