Mass. reports 71,434 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 71,434 to 3,554,711, state officials reported Wednesday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Tuesday, when 73,642 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to about 84.6 percent of the 4,201,960 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,219,002 first shots and 1,247,666 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 88,043 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,335,709.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has wracked the state for more than a year

Peter Bailey Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.