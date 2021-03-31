Massachusetts to receive 100,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week, Baker says

Baker said federal officials informed him that a total of 10 million Johnson & Johnson doses will be distributed across the country next week, with 5 million to go out through the federal government’s retail pharmacy program and 5 million to be distributed to states.

“We got some very good news from the federal government yesterday with respect to next week,” Baker told reporters in Quincy after announcing a new housing initiative.

Massachusetts is set to receive more than 100,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine next week, Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday, a development he described as a “big deal.”

“Here in Massachusetts, that’ll be definitely north of 100,000 doses of J&J vaccine, and I can’t tell you how important that is,” Baker said, adding that the additional shipments of the one-dose regimen will increase capacity and allow more Massachusetts residents to get fully vaccinated against the virus faster than those who receive the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses.

“As I’ve said before, thank god Pfizer and Moderna were there when they were there, but the difference between two doses and one dose is not just convenience, it’s also capacity,” Baker said.

“If you think about all the people who you can serve with one dose and not have to schedule a second dose and take up a second seat at some point later on, it basically doubles the amount of capacity that’s available. And in addition to that, the speed with which somebody actually becomes fully vaccinated. One dose plus two weeks is a lot different than two doses plus six weeks.”

Baker said the increase in the number of doses the state will receive represents a “big sign” that distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government is starting to ramp up.

“I think for many of us this is a big sign and a big statement,” he said. “And we have heard many times that it’s coming, that it’s coming. This is a big sign that things are actually starting to get here.”

“It’s going to be up to us if the federal supply grows to be able to absorb that and make sure we turn it around and get it out,” Baker added. “We’ll do everything we can to make sure we do.”

Since the start of Massachusetts’ campaign to vaccinate its 4.1 million adults, 4,063,570 total doses of the three vaccines have been shipped to the state as of Tuesday.

According to data released by the state Tuesday, 3,483,277 doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Massachusetts, including 85,520 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com.