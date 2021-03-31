A ‘multi-system failure’ at DCF, Fall River schools preceded teen’s homicide, investigators find

The “multi-system failure” within the Department of Children of Families, the Fall River public school system, the state’s Juvenile Court, and with the teen’s own father — now charged with second-degree murder — stretched back months, if not years, according to the Office of the Child Advocate, before police said they found David Almond in a cramped Fall River apartment filled with hundreds of baggies with heroin residue.

A series of government agencies, buffeted by the COVID-19 pandemic, did not protect or properly monitor a 14-year-old intellectually disabled boy before he died in October, starved and with fentanyl in his system, according to a state investigation into his death.

The office’s 107-page report into David’s death reveals a complicated and tragic situation, in which a boy once described as vivacious and the “mayor of his former school” later died weighing just 80 pounds. The situation, the OCA found, was compounded by the holes opened in the state’s safety net by the onset of the pandemic.

But officials at virtually all levels also missed a bevy of warning signs, and David’s father, John Almond, and his girlfriend purposely tried to hide the neglect and abuse of David and one of his brothers, Michael, from DCF officials and others, according to the report.

David and Michael were two of triplets all diagnosed with autism, and they both lived with a half-brother, referred to as “Aiden,” in a one-bedroom apartment. Their third triplet brother, referred to as “Noah” in the report, had refused to live with his father and was staying in congregate care at the time of David’s death.

DCF, the agency charged with protecting the boys, “failed to put all the clues . . . into a clear picture of the reality of the life” that the boys were living, according to the report.

The decision by DCF officials to even allow David and Michael to live with their father and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Marie Coleman, in March 2020 — days after Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency — “was not clinically justified,” and investigators said officials in the DCF’s area could not give any clear reason why they did so.

The state’s Juvenile Court and the attorneys representing the caretakers and the children also did not question DCF’s decision, and while the boys had a history of involvement with child welfare officials in New York and Massachusetts — including being removed from their father’s care at least four times by 2017 — staff did not identify the family as being “high-risk,” according to the OCA.

As a result, DCF officials never visited the boys in person between March and the time of David’s death in October, and even in monthly virtual visits, Coleman “always directed [David] on what to say,” according to the OCA investigation.

During one of those virtual visits, David had a visible wound on his face, which Coleman dismissed “as self-harm.” Their last virtual visit was September 25, three and a half weeks before David’s death.

Though the boys enrolled in Fall River public schools, school staff never saw or spoke with David or Michael from March 16, 2020, when they were scheduled to begin school, to the time of David’s death seven months later. The system’s failure to give the boys “the education they were entitled” to was a direct result of the complexities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the OCA found.

There were other missed opportunities. Michael was taken to an out-of-state hospital in September for an injury Coleman reported was “self-inflicted,” but he was discharged the next day and hospital officials never documented any concerns or filed a report of potential neglect or abuse with DCF.

“Persons who should have been in contact with David missed several opportunities to pursue contact with him more aggressively and missed opportunities to file a report of alleged child abuse or neglect,” according to the report. “Many of these persons . . . acted as if DCF involvement relieved them of any obligation to take further steps to investigate the safety of the children.”

A Bristol Country grand jury on Friday indicted John Almond and Coleman on second-degree murder and neglect charges stemming from David’s October 21 death.

David appeared to weigh about 80 pounds, according to a police report, and had bruises on his hands, feet, and knees, and cuts on other parts of his body, including an “open scrape” on his right shoulder blade. Michael and Aiden were also taken to the hospital for evaluation, though Michael was deemed “too malnourished to leave behind,” the report said.

Both boys were removed from the couple’s custody.

“We feared when this pandemic began, that families would experience economic, social and other stressors, and that vulnerable children would suffer from lack of interaction with trusted adults, and that is tragically what happened in this case,” Maria Mossaides, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, said in a statement.

She cautioned that “child welfare professionals have the most difficult job,” and her office’s report said the complex responsibility of keeping children safe “is unlike any other weight.”

“Mistakes in judgement and case management will haunt these providers,” according to the report.

Mossaides’s office also made a series of recommendations, including that DCF conduct a review of its own practices “related to how services to individuals with legally-identified disabilities are assessed and provided.” The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education should also create standards for addressing school attendance and what actions districts should take when children fail to attend school, she said.

“We need to strengthen our systems so that the missteps that occurred in this case are never repeated,” Mossaides said.

