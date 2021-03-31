It’s taking a village movement to support seniors aging in place

The proposal to turn our New England neighborhoods into laboratories for innovation to support aging populations makes great sense (“How Mass. can become a living laboratory for aging,” Opinion, March 22). And there’s no need to start from scratch; it’s a challenge that some are already tackling. Our local nonprofit’s work to help people continue to live in their homes as they age is a case in point.

For the past decade, our volunteers have helped hundreds of older citizens remain in their Newton homes. Newton at Home provides basic services for its members, such as transportation, home chores, social gatherings, and, most important for some, neighborly companionship to support independence for those who otherwise might need to move into institutional housing. We are part of a national network of such village movement organizations, and there are many local counterparts in Greater Boston.